Light Rain
39 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Investigation of powder in air reveals it was pollen

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in the mid-Atlantic have determined the source: pollen.

Final results from the dust samples collected Friday in the state’s Eastern Panhandle indicated the material is predominantly pollen, with trace amounts of mineral matter, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement Monday. The samples were analyzed by West Virginia University’s Department of Geology and Geography.

The agency began investigating after residents reported seeing the substance across multiple counties late Thursday night.

Social media users posted about seeing the powder in the air and on cars on Friday in West Virginia, northern Virginia and Maryland.

The West Virginia lab was testing the dust to determine if it was related to dust storms in the Midwest, the Department of Environmental Protection statement said.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 