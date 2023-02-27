Partly Cloudy
US women's soccer coach paid 27% as much as men's coach

By AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Vlatko Andonovski earned 27% as much as American men’s coach Gregg Berhalter in the year ending last March 31, down slightly from 28% in the previous year. Andonovski earned $446,495, according to the U.S. Soccer Federation’s tax filing, including $50,000 in bonus money for the Americans’ third-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics. Berhalter earned $1,641,398, including $300,000 in bonus money in a year that included winning the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

By RONALD BLUM
AP Sports Writer

