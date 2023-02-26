Drizzle
43.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 backcountry skiers killed in avalanche in Colorado

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — Two backcountry skiers died after being caught in an avalanche in southwestern Colorado on Saturday, officials said.

The skiers had been reported overdue from a trip near Vallecito Reservoir, about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northeast of Durango. Just before midnight, a helicopter found an avalanche with tracks leading into it but not out of it, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. The two skiers were later found buried in about 4 feet (1.2 meters) of avalanche debris, the center said in its preliminary report.

A total of six people have now been killed in avalanches in Colorado this snow season. Seven people died last year, according to the avalanche center.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 