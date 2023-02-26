Flurries
2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona

By AP News

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona.

The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup struck a “large group of adult bicyclists” just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix.

A woman died at the site of the crash, police said, while a second bicyclist died at a hospital. Eleven others were taken to hospitals in the area with “various” injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police have not released further information about what caused the crash.

