Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.41 to $73.95 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.45 to $80.60 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 8 cents to $2.34 a gallon. March heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $1 to $1,841.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 21 cents to $21.68 an ounce and March copper fell 4 cents to $4.19 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.95 Japanese yen from 134.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.0601 from $1.0650.

The Associated Press

