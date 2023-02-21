2nd man charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 10 View Photo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A second man has been charged with participating in a Memphis shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and 10 others injured.

Ladarious Marion, 21, fired the rifle in the shootings and was arrested Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Memphis Police Department.

Another man, Julius Michael Freeman, 21, of Memphis, admitted to driving the shooter to and from nightclub the Live Lounge where the gunman opened fire early Sunday and to handing him a rifle from the trunk of Freemen’s Dodge Charger, according to a police affidavit.

Freeman is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, the Commercial Appeal reported.

It could not immediately be determined if either man has retained an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Five people remained in critical condition on Monday and five had been released from the hospital, police said.

Victims were found at two locations in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport.

Police responded first to the Memphis nightclub, finding seven people injured, two critically.

While there, police were notified that other victims of the shooting were about a mile away. There, one male victim was pronounced dead. Three more people were critically wounded, according to police.

Both locations where the victims were found were on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims.