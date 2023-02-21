Cloudy
40.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: Boy among 3 killed at Puerto Rico birthday party

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire at a birthday party in northern Puerto Rico and killed three people including a 4-year-old boy, police said Tuesday.

The shooting injured two other children, ages 9 and 10, in the attack Monday night at a public housing complex in the U.S. territory’s coastal town of Cataño, police said in a statement.

Police said two men were killed at the party and that the 4-year-old boy died at a hospital on Tuesday.

Officials said the boy was not related to the men, adding that they believe the shooting was tied to drug trafficking.

No one has been arrested.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 