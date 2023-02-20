Clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NOPD: 5 shot, including young girl, during Mardi Gras parade

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Five people were shot, including a young girl, Sunday night during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

WWL-TV reports that in addition to the girl, the NOPD said that the victims included a woman and three men, who were all transported to a hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier but he did not specify which victim.

Police said that one person was detained at the scene in connection to the shooting.

“We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this,” Ganthier said.

Two guns were recovered, he said, adding that he isn’t certain whether there was anyone else involved.

“This is really not something we wanted to see,” Ganthier said. “We really wanted this to be a safe Mardi Gras.”

The superkrewe of Bacchus was temporarily halted in the 1500 block of St. Charles Avenue after the shooting.

An officer said that the parade would resume to “get out of the way” of the crime scene.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 