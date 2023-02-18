Clear
Rice’s 24 points help No. 6 Texas top Oklahoma in OT

By AP News
Texas guard Sir'Jabari Rice (10) reacts after scoring against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and overtime, and No. 6 Texas held off Oklahoma 85-83. Rice’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Texas an 84-77 lead with 2:26 left in overtime. Oklahoma had a chance to tie or win when Texas’ Tyrese Hunter missed one of two free throws with 6.8 seconds left. But Sam Godwin missed a shot from near the rim, and Texas extended its winning streak against Oklahoma to five games. Marcus Carr added 17 points for Texas. Grant Sherfield led Oklahoma with 18 points.

By MARK ROSNER
Associated Press

