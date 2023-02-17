Clear
Deere, AutoNation rise; Cognex, Stem fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Deere & Co., up $30.35 to $433.31.

The agricultural equipment maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

DraftKings Inc., up $2.73 to $20.54.

The sports betting company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

HubSpot Inc., up $42.72 to $404.65.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform reported strong fourth-quarter profits.

Cognex Corp., down $7.17 to $48.14.

The maker of manufacturing systems gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

AutoNation Inc., up $16.04 to $157.30.

The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Stem Inc., down $1.44 to $8.30.

The energy storage company’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., down 80 cents to $9.25.

The maker of auto parts reported weak fourth-quarter earnings.

Shockwave Medical Inc., up $8.13 to $199.37.

The medical device company’s fourth-quarter profits soared beyond analysts’ forecasts.

