Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Armed police officers with weapons drawn rush into Phillips Hall on the campus of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Mich., as authorities respond to reports of shootings, late Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. (Jakkar Aimery/Detroit News via AP)

Timeline of events in Michigan State University shooting

Photo Icon View Photo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Investigators are still sorting out why a man opened fire on the Michigan State University campus, killing three students and wounding five. The gunman fatally shot himself after a roughly three-hour manhunt. Here’s a timeline of events during and after the Monday shooting (all times Eastern).

___

8:15 p.m. — Gunshot heard outside classroom. Gunman enters the room seconds later and fires several shots, witnesses say.

8:18 p.m. — Callers to 911 report a shooting inside Berkey Hall. Shortly afterward, shots reported at MSU Union building.

8:31 p.m. — University police issue secure-in-place, “run, hide, fight” alert.

10:04 p.m. — Second alert warns “a person is actively shooting” on campus, tells people to secure in place, mute cell phones, stay quiet. Suspect described as “short male with mask.”

10:26 p.m. — All campus activities canceled for 48 hours, people asked to stay away.

11 p.m. — Authorities say five people were shot, some with life-threatening injuries.

11:18 p.m. — Two photos released of suspect in a stairway wearing jean jacket, red shoes, baseball cap.

Sometime around 11:35 p.m. — Suspect is located. Police later say an “alert citizen” recognized him in the Lansing area, miles from campus.

11:36 p.m. — Police report three fatalities in addition to five wounded.

12:28 a.m. Tuesday — Police report suspect located off campus, dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Shelter-in-place notice lifted.

12:58 a.m. — “This is a uniquely American problem,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says in a statement decrying gun violence. “Spartans will cry and hold each other a little closer.”

1:21 a.m. — Authorities designate spot for parents to pick up students wishing to leave campus.

8 a.m. — At news conference, police say all eight shooting victims are students. Five remain in critical condition. Shooter identified as Anthony Dwayne McRae, 43.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 