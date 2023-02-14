Clear
Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

By AP News
FILE - A staff of Nissan car showroom wipes a car on Jan. 31, 2022, in Tokyo. Nissan reported a 55% jump in October-December profit Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, as the Japanese automaker seeks to embark on a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Associated Press

