Harmon, Obanor lead Texas Tech to 74-67 win over No. 6 Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — De’vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending No. 6 Texas 74-67. Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders, who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch. Texas Tech also topped No. 12 Kansas State on Saturday. Texas tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on. Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.