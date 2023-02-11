Cloudy
Boy, 16, charged in fatal shootings near Chicago school

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in a December shooting near a Chicago high school that left two students dead and two other teens wounded.

The suspect, whose name was not released, has a bond court hearing Saturday, Chicago police said Friday.

The teenager is charged as an adult with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. He also is charged as a juvenile with aggravated discharge of a weapon on school grounds and unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting occurred Dec. 16 near Benito Juarez High School as classes were being dismissed.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were both shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another boy and a girl, both 15, also were wounded, police said.

