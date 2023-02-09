Clear
Police: 12-year-old fatally shot in stolen car by owner

By AP News

DENVER (AP) — A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car in Denver was fatally shot by the car’s owner over the weekend, police said.

The car’s owner found his vehicle after using an app to track it and then got into an “exchange of gunfire” on Sunday with at least one person inside the stopped car, police said in an update on the shooting Tuesday.

The boy drove a few blocks away and police said they found him inside with a gunshot wound. He died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

Police believe other people who were in the car ran away before officers arrived.

Police said they spoke with the car owner at the scene and he was not arrested because the shooting was still under investigation. When police complete their investigation, they said they will provide their findings to the Denver District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if any criminal charges should be filed.

