Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $3.03 to $77.14 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.70 to $83.69 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 9 cents to $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil rose 13 cents $2.90 a gallon. March natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $5.30 to $1,884.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 6 cents to $22.18 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar fell to 131.10 Japanese yen from 132.53 yen. The euro fell to $1.0722 from $1.0725.

The Associated Press

