Minnesota man gets life for deadly North Dakota shooting

By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man was sentenced Monday to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder in the deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory.

A judge sentenced Anthony Reese Jr. to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting to death the couple and their unborn child in November 2021 at Composite America in Fargo, according to KVLY-TV. Reese pleaded guilty in November.

Reese, of Moorhead, Minnesota, admitted to killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant. Carbone died at the factory and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital.

Reese, Pittman and another employee were involved in an altercation on the factory floor before the shooting. Managers ordered Reese to leave but he returned with a handgun and shot Pittman and Carbone.

