Clear
39.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crews battling large fire at suburban Chicago warehouse

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Fire crews were battling a large fire Monday at a suburban Chicago warehouse that produced a towering smoke plume visible for miles, a city spokesman said.

Chicago Heights spokesman David Ormsby said the Morgan Li warehouse was fully engulfed in flames, and nearby roads were closed as multiple fire departments responded.

No injuries had been reported, Ormsby said.

Aerial television footage showed the fire burning in several spots, producing a pillar of heavy smoke that rose high above the south Chicago suburb as firefighters trained water on the flames.

Ormsby said fire crews were still working Monday morning to bring the fire under control at the warehouse, which he said had furniture and fabrics stored inside.

WGN-TV reported that the fire began about 6:30 a.m. The station said Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it had acquired the Chicago Heights property.

At the time, Morgan Li said the space added “230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 