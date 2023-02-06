Clear
32.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American skier Shiffrin fails to finish first race at worlds

Sponsored by:
By AP News
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the super G portion of an alpine ski, women's World Championship combined race, in Meribel, France, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

American skier Shiffrin fails to finish first race at worlds

Photo Icon View Photo

MERIBEL, France (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women’s combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships.

Shiffrin was leading the race but skied out with only a few gates left before the finish.

The American was trailing leader Federica Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but has made up the difference before skiing out.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Shiffrin is competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year’s Beijing Olympics. Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 medals overall in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 