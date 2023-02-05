Cloudy
Reese’s double-double helps No. 3 LSU beat Texas A&M 72-66

By AP News
Texas A&M forward Janiah Barker, center, protects the ball as LSU guard Alexis Morris, left, reaches in as forward Angel Reese, right, looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Reese’s double-double helps No. 3 LSU beat Texas A&M 72-66

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds and No. 3 LSU outlasted Texas A&M for a 72-66 victory. Alexis Morris added 22 points before fouling out late to help LSU remain undefeated ahead of next week’s showdown with top-ranked and also undefeated South Carolina. Reese had her 23rd consecutive double-double. Sahara Jones scored 14 points for the Aggies, who lost their third straight.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
AP Sports Writer

