Reese’s double-double helps No. 3 LSU beat Texas A&M 72-66 View Photo

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Angel Reese had 26 points and 22 rebounds and No. 3 LSU outlasted Texas A&M for a 72-66 victory. Alexis Morris added 22 points before fouling out late to help LSU remain undefeated ahead of next week’s showdown with top-ranked and also undefeated South Carolina. Reese had her 23rd consecutive double-double. Sahara Jones scored 14 points for the Aggies, who lost their third straight.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer