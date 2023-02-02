Cloudy
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/2/2023

By AP News

Wall Street closed higher, led by excitement around tech stocks and a surge for Facebook’s parent company, Meta Platforms.

The S&P 500 rose 1.5% Thursday, a day after hitting its highest level since the summer. The Nasdaq composite jumped 3.3%, led by a 23.3% surge in Meta. The Dow lagged behind because it has less of an emphasis on tech.

Stocks have already been on the upswing on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon pause on raising interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 60.55 points, or 1.5%, to 4,179.76.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.02 points, or 0.1%, to 34,053.94.

The Nasdaq composite rose 384.50 points, or 3.3%, to 12,200.82.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 40.41 points, or 2.1%, to 2,001.22.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 109.20 points, or 2.7%.

The Dow is up 75.86 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 579.11 points, or 5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 89.76 points, or 4.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 340.26 points, or 8.9%.

The Dow is up 906.69 points, or 2.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,734.34 points, or 16.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 239.97 points, or 13.6%.

The Associated Press

