Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address

By AP News
FILE - Arkansas Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference on Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. After running a campaign focused heavily on national politics and her time as Donald Trump's spokeswoman, Sanders says she wants to keep her attention on Arkansas as she prepares to be sworn in as the state's 47th governor on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week as the GOP seeks to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders, 40, the nation’s youngest governor, on Thursday.

“While President Biden keeps repeating old mistakes and failing Americans, a rising generation of Republican Governors are fighting for families, advancing new solutions, and winning,” McConnell said in a statement.

Sanders, the first woman elected governor of Arkansas, said she relished the opportunity to contrast the GOP’s vision for the future against that of Biden and his fellow Democrats.

“We are ready to begin a new chapter in the story of America — to be written by a new generation of leaders,” she said.

Before becoming governor, Sanders served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019.

Biden, 80, will deliver the address on Tuesday Feb. 7.

