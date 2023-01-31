Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 97 cents to $78.87 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 41 cents to $84.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 4 cents to $2.54 a gallon. February heating oil rose 7 cents $3.18 a gallon. March natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $6.10 to $1,945.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 11 cents to $23.84 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.23 a pound.

The dollar fell to 130.21 Japanese yen from 130.56 yen. The euro rose to $1.0865 from $1.0846.

The Associated Press

