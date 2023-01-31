Clear
Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach

By AP News

LIDO BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — A 35-foot (11-meter) humpback whale washed ashore and later died on a New York beach, one of several cetaceans discovered over the past two months along the shores of New York and New Jersey.

The whale was discovered Monday morning at Lido Beach West Town Park on Long Island. Officials said it was still alive when found but died a short time later, according to news outlets.

Crews used a crane to pull the animal from the water so it would not be washed back out to sea. Researchers hope to perform a necropsy to better understand what might have caused the whale to beach itself.

The animal showed no obvious signs of trauma.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is responsible for the nation’s oceans and fisheries, said 19 humpback whales were stranded last year along the U.S. Atlantic coast. During the first month of this year, there have already been seven of the whales beached from Maine to Florida.

