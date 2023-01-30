Clear
McIlroy overcomes Reed, wins Dubai Desert Classic by 1 shot

By AP News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Rory McIlroy overcame a final-round charge from Patrick Reed to win the Dubai Desert Classic in a tense Monday duel between players who were involved in a pre-tournament spat. The top-ranked McIlroy rolled in a birdie putt from around 15 feet for a 4-under 68 that left him a shot clear of Reed. Reed shot 65. McIlroy captured the title for the third time and has started a year with a win for the first time in his career. The Northern Irishman started the round with a three-shot lead and four ahead of Reed but was overtaken on the back nine by the American.

