Ilia Malinin wins 1st U.S. men’s skating title, Brown 2nd

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ilia Malinin won his first national men’s title, delivering a 177.38 free skate for a total score of 287.74 on the final day of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. Malinin landed three quadruple jumps and retained his 10-point lead over second-place finisher Jason Brown. Andrew Torgashev topped a strong weekend with a bronze medal, recording the highest segment score of the event with 177.78. Maxim Naumov finished in fourth place.

By SONJA CHEN

Associated Press