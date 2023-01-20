Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $81.31 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.47 to $87.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.65 a gallon. February heating oil rose 9 cents $3.47 a gallon. February natural gas fell 10 cents to $3.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $4.30 to $1,928.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 7 cents to $23.94 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.25 a pound.

The dollar rose to 129.58 Japanese yen from 128.44 yen. The euro rose to $1.0854 from $1.0831.

The Associated Press

