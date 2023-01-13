Light Rain
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose $1.47 to $79.86 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.25 to $85.28 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.53 a gallon. February heating oil rose 4 cents $3.26 a gallon. February natural gas fell 28 cents to $3.42 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $22.90 to $1,921.70 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 37 cents to $24.37 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $4.22 a pound.

The dollar fell to 127.93 Japanese yen from 129.31 yen. The euro fell to $1.0830 from $1.0847.

The Associated Press

