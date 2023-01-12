Cloudy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery rose 98 cents to $78.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery rose $1.36 to $84.03 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for February delivery rose 5 cents to $2.48 a gallon. February heating oil was unchanged at $3.22 a gallon. February natural gas rose 3 cents to $3.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $19.90 to $1,898.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 52 cents to $24 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.31 Japanese yen from 132.42 yen. The euro rose to $1.0847 from $1.0761.

The Associated Press

