Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama

By AP News

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado emergency for several counties just north of the capital city of Montgomery as the same storm system moved eastward.

The weather service said there were numerous reports of tree and structural damage in Selma.

There were multiple tornado warnings issued Thursday in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee as the storm system moved through the region.

