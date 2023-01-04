Cloudy
DC shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded including 8-year-old

By AP News

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A man was killed and three people including an 8-year-old child were wounded in a Tuesday night shooting in Washington, D.C., police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting around 6 p.m., WJLA-TV reported.

Two other men suffered gunshot wounds. The child who was found nearby may have been hit by a stray bullet, police said.

The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

After the shooting police searched for at least three suspects including the driver of an SUV and two men who got out of the vehicle in traffic and fired at the three adult victims.

“I have no idea why someone would do such a reckless act,” Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

With the shooting Tuesday, five children in the district became gun violence victims in less than 48 hours. Four children were shot Monday, including a 17-year-old boy who was killed outside a metro station, WJLA reported.

“I’m outraged every time that happens,” Contee said. “That should really tick off everybody in our community and we should be even more concerned that somebody would do this during rush hour.”

