Cloudy
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

3 dead, 2 hurt in North Carolina construction site accident

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.

The collapse happened just after 9 a.m. at a construction site on East Morehead Street just outside of uptown Charlotte, WBTV reported.

The two injured workers were taken to a hospital for evaluation of their injuries, Fire Capt. Jackie Gilmore said during a news conference. He said all work at the site has been suspended while the incident is being investigated and that officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will evaluate the scene.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 