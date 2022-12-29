ViaSat, Nvidia rise; Cal-Maine Foods falls
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
ViaSat Inc., up $1.91 to $31.76.
The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology announced a $325 million U.S. military contract.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc., down $9.02 to $53.17.
The egg producer reported weak fiscal second-quarter earnings.
Goldman Sachs, up $2.56 to $343.43.
The investment bank is reportedly working on a new round of job cuts.
Novartis AG, up 76 cents to $91.60.
The pharmaceutical company is reportedly paying $245 million to settle an antitrust case over a hypertension drug.
Devon Energy Corp., up 15 cents to $61.04.
Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.
Nvidia Corp., up $5.67 to $146.03.
Chipmakers gained ground as part of a broader rally and as China continues rolling back strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 82 cents to $109.20.
The oil company is reportedly suing the European Union over a windfall tax on energy companies.
Kraft Heinz Co., up 24 cents to $40.68.
Food producers and other stocks considered less risky lagged the broader market rally.