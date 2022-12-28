Light Rain
Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

By AP News
This booking image provided by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows professional boxer Gervonta Davis, who has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Boxer Gervonta Davis jailed on domestic violence charge

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Professional boxer Gervonta Davis has been jailed in Florida after he struck a woman in the face, authorities said Wednesday.

An arrest report obtained by The Associated Press said Davis hit the woman with a “closed hand type slap” at a home in Parkland, Florida, on Tuesday, causing a small abrasion to the inside of her upper lip.

Davis, 28, remained in a Broward County jail Wednesday afternoon on a domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, according to criminal records and a jail official.

Court records did not specify an attorney for Davis.

Davis is scheduled to headline a boxing event Jan 7.

