Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 80 cents to $77.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.22 to $80.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 1 cent to $2.25 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.13 a gallon. January natural gas fell 33 cents to $5 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $30.10 $1,795.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 57 cents to $23.62 an ounce and March copper fell 5 cents to $3.76 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.42 Japanese yen from 132.20 yen. The euro fell to $1.0593 from $1.0612.

The Associated Press

