Light Rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nike, FedEx rise; Pebblebrook, Calavo Growers fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Nike Inc., up $12.57 to $115.78.

The athletic apparel maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

FedEx Corp., up $5.64 to $169.99.

The package delivery company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, down $1.23 to $13.20.

The hotel investment company cut its financial forecast.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2.46 to $23.38.

The amusement park operator is reportedly under pressure from activist shareholder Land & Buildings.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co., up $2.25 to $45.37.

The annuity and insurance underwriter rejected a buyout offer from Prosperity Group Holdings and Elliott Investment Management.

Hess Corp., up $4.28 to $140.29.

Energy stocks gained ground along with crude oil prices.

Calavo Growers Inc., down $4.87 to $29.

The avocado grower reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.

Cintas Corp., up $20.45 to $464.39.

The uniform rental company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 