3 dead following crash between bus and truck in Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Two men and one woman have died following a crash that involved a passenger bus carrying more than 20 people and a tractor trailer on Interstate 64 in Virginia, state police said in a news release on Friday.

The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. in York County near Williamsburg, which is located between Richmond and Norfolk.

Both vehicles were traveling in eastbound lanes toward Norfolk when the “passenger bus merged into the tractor trailer’s path” and the “vehicles collided,” state police said.

Three of the 23 bus passengers died at the scene, state police said. The driver and 20 other passengers were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The bus passengers were not wearing seatbelts, state police said. The man driving the tractor trailer was also taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police said that they and a local medical examiner’s office are working to confirm the identities of the people who died and to notify their families.

State police also said that “charges are pending” in consultation with the local prosecutor’s office in York County.

This story has been corrected to state that there were was one driver and 23 passengers aboard the bus. A previous version of this story stated that there were 22 passengers.