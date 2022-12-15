Clear
Nordson, AbCellera rise; Warner Bros., Novavax fall

By AP News

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Nordson Corp., up $5.93 to $241.84.

The maker of adhesives and industrial coatings beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., down 98 cents to $10.

The owner of HBO, Discovery Channel and the Food Network raised its estimates for restructuring charges.

Novavax Inc., down $5.91 to $11.32.

The biotechnology company announced a proposed stock offering of up to $125 million.

AbCellera Biologics Inc., up 27 cents to $10.40.

The biotechnology company announced a partnership with AbbVie.

Netflix Inc., down $27.42 to $290.41.

The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly falling short of viewership guarantees made to advertisers.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.28 to $38.15.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the base metal.

Tesla Inc., up 87 cents to $157.67.

Elon Musk sold more than $3 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker’s stock this week.

Newmont Corp., down $1.54 to $45.57.

Gold prices fell and weighed down the gold miner’s stock.

