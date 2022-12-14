Clear
Police: 2 officers slain in Mississippi; shooter also dead

By AP News

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) — Two police officers in coastal Mississippi were shot and killed by a woman early Wednesday as they checked on a call at a motel, authorities said.

The woman killed herself after shooting the Bay St. Louis police officers at a Motel 6 in the city around 4:30 a.m., the Mississippi Department of Public Safety said in a statement. It was unclear why the officers were sent to the motel. The statement described it as a “call for service.”

No additional details were released by Mississippi Bureau of Investigation agents who are investigating the shooting.

No one answered the phone at the Bay St. Louis Police Department, and the mayor of the city of 10,000 people about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Biloxi did not return a phone message.

