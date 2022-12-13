Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.22 to $75.39 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $2.69 to $80.68 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 8 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil rose 12 cents to $3.09 a gallon. January natural gas rose 35 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $33.20 to $1,825.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 59 cents to $23.99 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 135.47 Japanese yen from 137.78 yen. The euro rose to $1.0635 from $1.0523.

The Associated Press