Correctional officer shot outside jail in Atlanta suburb

By AP News

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police say a correctional officer was shot and killed early Tuesday outside a jail in an Atlanta suburb.

Gwinnett County police officers responded about 6:20 a.m. to a “person shot” call at the county correctional complex in Lawrenceville. They found 59-year-old Scott Riner in the parking lot outside the jail suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release.

No arrests were immediately made. The investigation was ongoing and detectives were exploring all motives, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to contact police.

Riner had worked at the correctional complex for more than 10 years, police said.

