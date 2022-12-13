Clear
Student shot and wounded outside Oregon high school building

By AP News

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A student at a high school in Portland, Oregon, was shot and wounded Monday outside a school building, resulting in a lockdown, police said.

The 16-year-old student walked into a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Portland police said in a statement. No other detail on the injury was provided.

Officers went to Cleveland High School around 12:30 p.m. after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area.

“According to witnesses, two vehicles may have been involved,” the statement said. ”Neither vehicle stayed at the scene of the shooting.”

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

Portland has seen a big upswing in the number of shootings, with the homicide rate surging 207% since 2019.

Two students were wounded in a drive-by shooting in October near a different high school in Portland.

