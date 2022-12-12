Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $2.15 to $73.17 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.89 to $77.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $2.08 a gallon. January heating oil rose 17 cents to $2.97 a gallon. January natural gas rose 34 cents to $6.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $18.40 to $1,792.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 31 cents to $23.40 an ounce and March copper fell 8 cents to $3.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.78 Japanese yen from 136.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0523 from $1.0546.

The Associated Press

