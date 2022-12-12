Cloudy
37.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Crews find 4th victim from blast at San Antonio company

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Crews have found the body of a fourth person who died in an explosion at a San Antonio construction company and investigators worked Monday to determine the cause and origin of the blast.

The blast happened late Friday at K-Bar Services and could be heard miles away, the San Antonio Express-News reported. Responders immediately found one person dead when they arrived, then two more bodies were discovered on Saturday.

The San Antonio Fire Department said a fourth victim was discovered Sunday.

“This is an extremely active case,” SAFD spokesman Joe Arrington said Sunday. “The fire department’s Arson Bureau has taken the lead on this case and are working with SAPD, the FBI and ATF to confirm what happened that night.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 