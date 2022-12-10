Bishop’s 16 leads No. 2 Texas over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 88-43 View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 16 points and No. 2 Texas held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 13 points in the second half while coasting to an 88-43 win. Freshman Dillon Mitchell scored 13 points for Texas mostly on dunks. Brock Cunningham scored a career-high 13 on 5-of-5 shooting. Texas’ top three scorers were 18-of-22 shooting. The Longhorns also turned up the pressure defensively and scored 24 points off 22 Pine Bluff turnovers. Chris Greene scored 14 points to lead Pine Bluff.

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer