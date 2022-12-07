Mostly Clear
Campbell, MongoDB rise; Smith & Wesson, AeroVironment fall

By AP News
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Mastercard Inc., down 11 cents to $347.42.

The processor of debit and credit card payments raised its dividend and approved a $9 billion stock buyback program.

Pinterest Inc., down 4 cents to $22.68.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company announced a partnership with Elliott Investment Management.

Campbell Soup Co., up $3.19 to $56.18.

The maker of canned soup and other food products reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

MongoDB Inc., up $33.61 to $178.30.

The database platform’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc., up $59.74 to $95.80.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease treatment.

United Natural Foods Inc., down $6.74 to $38.84.

The natural and organic food company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

AeroVironment Inc., down $2.74 to $82.37.

The maker of unmanned aircraft reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down $2.31 to $9.49.

The firearm maker’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

