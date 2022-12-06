Cloudy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $2.68 to $74.25 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $3.33 to $79.35 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 5 cents to $2.15 a gallon. January heating oil fell 8 cents to $2.92 a gallon. January natural gas fell 11 cents to $5.47 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $1.10 to $1,782.40 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 8 cents to $22.34 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.82 a pound.

The dollar rose to 136.91 Japanese yen from 136.69 yen. The euro fell to $1.0464 from $1.0493.

The Associated Press

