Woman injured six deputies at New Orleans airport: reports

Officials say a woman injured six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday.

Authorities said the 25-year-old woman bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to local news reports.

Deputies were responding to Spirit airline workers’ requests to remove the woman, who had reportedly grown irate and asked nearby passengers who she assumed to be Latino whether they were smuggling cocaine. Paramedics treated the deputies on site, according to local news reports.

Police charged the woman with six counts of battery on a police officer, three counts of disturbing the peace, one count of resisting arrest by force and another count of remaining after forbidden, according to reports. The woman was released from Jefferson Parish Correctional Center later that day after paying $10,750 bail and is scheduled for a Jan. 23 court date.

Reports of passengers’ bad behavior have skyrocketed since air travel has increased after early pandemic shutdowns.