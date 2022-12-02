Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.24 to $79.98 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.31 to $85.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 6 cents to $2.28 a gallon. January heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.17 a gallon. January natural gas fell 46 cents to $6.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $5.60 to $1,809.60 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 41 cents to $23.25 an ounce and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.85 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.44 Japanese yen from 135.30 yen. The euro rose to $1.0534 from $1.0519.

The Associated Press

