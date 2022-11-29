Mostly Cloudy
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 11/29/2022

By AP News

Stocks ended an unsteady day with mixed results as gains for energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors.

Trading was uneven Tuesday as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. Crude oil prices rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 6.31 points, or 0.2%, to 3,957.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 33,852.53.

The Nasdaq fell 65.72 points, or 0.6%, to 10,983.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 5.59 points, or 0.3%, to 1,836.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 68.49 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 494.50 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 242.58 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 32.64 points, or 1.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 808.55 points, or 17%.

The Dow is down 2,485.77 points, or 6.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,661.19 points, or 29.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 408.76 points, or 18.2%.

